'If Tejashwi's Face Appears On The Manifesto It Shows Mahagathbandhan's Commitment Towards People': Congress' Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot praised the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto named 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', asserting that featuring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's face on its cover showcases the commitment of the alliance to the people of Bihar.

He noted that the manifesto addresses the concerns of common people.

"When Tejashwi's name appears in the manifesto itself, it means the Chief Minister's face of the Mahagathbandhan is showing commitment to the people. The manifesto released is very good...It takes into consideration the concerns of the people of Bihar," Gehlot told ANI.

With less than ten days left for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda since the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored it soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

Soon after the release, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the alliance, calling it a "bunch of lies". BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called RJD a "school of corruption."

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Prasad said those promising a "new vision" for Bihar are themselves facing charges under IPC Section 420."...Those who are claiming to give a new vision to Bihar are accused of 420. We did not say this. 15 days ago, the Delhi court framed charges. The trial is about to take place. They are also accused of a land-for-jobs scam. RJD is a school of corruption. This is their past, this is their present, and this will also be their future," Prasad said.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

