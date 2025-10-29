'BJP Wants To Drive Muslims Out Of India, Have Problem With Person Becoming Deputy CM From Backward Community': VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani

Patna: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister face, Mukesh Sahani, targeted the BJP and said that they don't want Muslims to live in this country, adding that they also have a problem if a person from a backward community becomes Deputy Chief Minister.

Sahani said that Muslims in Bihar are not "foolish" and the BJP will face repercussions in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"The BJP wants to drive Muslims out of India. Their problem is how a person from a backward community became the Deputy Chief Minister. They are adopting a divide-and-rule policy, wanting brothers to fight each other. So, our Muslim brothers in Bihar are not so foolish. We are united in firmly eliminating those who are destroying the brotherhood in the country and who do not want to see Bihar progress," VIP chief told ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | #BiharElection2025 | VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani says, "... The BJP wants to drive Muslims out of India. Their problem is how a person from a backward community became the Deputy Chief Minister...They are adopting a… pic.twitter.com/pElHY6HwnN — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

With less than ten days left for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls.

Soon after the release, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the alliance, calling it a "bunch of lies". BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called RJD a "school of corruption."

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Prasad said those promising a "new vision" for Bihar are themselves facing charges under IPC Section 420."...Those who are claiming to give a new vision to Bihar are accused of 420. We did not say this. 15 days ago, the Delhi court framed charges. The trial is about to take place. They are also accused of a land-for-jobs scam. RJD is a school of corruption. This is their past, this is their present, and this will also be their future," Prasad said.

#WATCH | Patna: On the release of the Mahagathbandhan manifesto for #BiharElection2025, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "...Those who are claiming to give a new vision to Bihar are accused of 420. We did not say this. 15 days ago, the Delhi court framed charges. The trial is… pic.twitter.com/J6ra3uaDZ8 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also criticised the manifesto, and said its promise to provide one government job per family is unrealistic and 'not possible'.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda as the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored the OPS soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)