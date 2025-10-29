Who Was Darshan Singh Sahasi? Indian-Origin Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Canada

Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh Sahasi | X

Ottawa: A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, Darshan Singh Sahasi, was shot dead in Canada's Abbotsford on Monday morning (local time). Two days after Sahasi's death, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the businessman's murder.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that the victim was involved in a major drug trade and had allegedly ignored the gang's demands for money. Indian and Canadian police agencies are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Who Was Darshan Singh Sahasi?

Sahasi reportedly hailed from Rajgarh village near Doraha of Punjab's Ludhiana district. He had been settled in Canada for years. Sahasi ran a cloth and textile recycling business in Canada, reported the Indian Express.

The Indian-Origin businessman moved to Canada in 1991. Gurpreet Singh Sahota, a Punjabi journalist, described Darshan Singh Sahasi as a "gentle person" and said he was a businessman from Abbotsford, as reported by the Vancouver Sun.

Details Of Sahasi's Murder:

The patrol officers discovered the victim's body while he was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to death due to his wounds, the Abbotsford Police said in a news release. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

"Despite life-saving medical efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident," Sergeant Paul Walker said as per the Vancouver Sun.

The police have initially denied the possibility that the shooting of Sahasi was linked to the continuing incidents of extortion-related violence targeting members of the South Asian business community.

No arrests have been made in the matter so far.