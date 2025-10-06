Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’ | Canva/Representative image

Pittsburg: A 51-year-old Indian-origin motel owner, Rakesh Ehagaban, was shot dead in the United States on Friday, October 3, after he stepped outside to check on a disturbance near his property.

According to a report by India Today, the fatal shooting took place when Ehagaban approached the suspect and asked, “Are you alright, bud?” moments before the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the head. He died instantly at the scene.

Woman Shot Moments Before Motel Owner’s Death

Police identified the shooter as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, who had been staying at the motel for about two weeks with a woman and a child. Investigators said that shortly before killing Ehagaban, West allegedly shot the woman, described as his companion, in the motel’s parking area.

Reports suggest that the woman was inside her car with a child when she was struck in the neck. Despite her injury, she managed to drive to a nearby auto service centre, where police found her and took her to a hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Following the attack, West allegedly walked to a U-Haul van parked nearby and drove away “nonchalantly,” according to details from the criminal complaint. He has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment.

Police Initiate Investigation

A manhunt was launched after Ehagaban’s killing. Police traced West to the East Hills area of Pittsburgh, where he reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers. During the confrontation, a Pittsburgh detective was injured and taken to hospital. West was also shot by officers and later hospitalised under custody.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a detailed investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

The incident comes less than a month after another Indian-origin motel manager in Texas was beheaded following a dispute over a washing machine, according to a PTI report. The accused in that case, a co-worker of the victim, was charged with capital murder.