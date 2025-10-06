 Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a detailed investigation into the sequence of events that led to the shooting in Pittsburg.

AditiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’ | Canva/Representative image

Pittsburg: A 51-year-old Indian-origin motel owner, Rakesh Ehagaban, was shot dead in the United States on Friday, October 3, after he stepped outside to check on a disturbance near his property.

According to a report by India Today, the fatal shooting took place when Ehagaban approached the suspect and asked, “Are you alright, bud?” moments before the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the head. He died instantly at the scene.

Woman Shot Moments Before Motel Owner’s Death

Police identified the shooter as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, who had been staying at the motel for about two weeks with a woman and a child. Investigators said that shortly before killing Ehagaban, West allegedly shot the woman, described as his companion, in the motel’s parking area.

FPJ Shorts
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today; Check Choice Filling & Seat Allotment Dates
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today; Check Choice Filling & Seat Allotment Dates
'Provide Appropriate Compensation, Conduct Swift Investigation': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Jaipur Hospital Fire
'Provide Appropriate Compensation, Conduct Swift Investigation': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Jaipur Hospital Fire
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces
Tata Capital Rakes In ₹4,642 Crore From 68 Domestic & Global Institutional Investors, 20% Subscription On The First Day Of Bidding
Tata Capital Rakes In ₹4,642 Crore From 68 Domestic & Global Institutional Investors, 20% Subscription On The First Day Of Bidding

Reports suggest that the woman was inside her car with a child when she was struck in the neck. Despite her injury, she managed to drive to a nearby auto service centre, where police found her and took her to a hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Following the attack, West allegedly walked to a U-Haul van parked nearby and drove away “nonchalantly,” according to details from the criminal complaint. He has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment.

Police Initiate Investigation

A manhunt was launched after Ehagaban’s killing. Police traced West to the East Hills area of Pittsburgh, where he reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers. During the confrontation, a Pittsburgh detective was injured and taken to hospital. West was also shot by officers and later hospitalised under custody.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a detailed investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

The incident comes less than a month after another Indian-origin motel manager in Texas was beheaded following a dispute over a washing machine, according to a PTI report. The accused in that case, a co-worker of the victim, was charged with capital murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By...

Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By...

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warning To Hamas Amid High-Stakes Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

IN PICS: Mig La Becomes World's Highest Motorable Pass; BRO Breaks Its Own Record

IN PICS: Mig La Becomes World's Highest Motorable Pass; BRO Breaks Its Own Record