 Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In China; Shocking Visuals Inside:
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In China; Shocking Visuals Inside:

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In China; Shocking Visuals Inside:

A live drone show turned chaotic in China's Liuyang, a city in Hunan province at a live drone and fireworks show at the Sky Theatre. The show, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers,” was designed to create a 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water. However, due to some technical problem the performance turned into panic.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In China; Shocking Visuals Inside: | X @volcaholic1

A live drone show turned chaotic in China's Liuyang, a city in Hunan province at a live drone and fireworks show at the Sky Theatre. The show, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers,” was designed to create a 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water. However, due to some technical problem the performance turned into panic as drones started fallig on the ground, erupting in fire.

Several videos went viral on social media, showing people running in panic as fiery debris fell from the sky. People were seen shielding themselves with chairs trying to escape the fall.

WATCH VISUALS:

Dramatic videos from the event immediately went viral across social media platforms, showing flames and burning devices of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) falling off from the night sky while terrified spectators fled the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MAHARAIL Yet To Provide Revised Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Plan To Western Railway - REPORTS
Mumbai News: MAHARAIL Yet To Provide Revised Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Plan To Western Railway - REPORTS
Mumbai News: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Revives Employment Wing Ahead Of BMC Elections
Mumbai News: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Revives Employment Wing Ahead Of BMC Elections
Karwa Chauth 2025: Know Vrat Significance, History & More About The Auspicious Festival
Karwa Chauth 2025: Know Vrat Significance, History & More About The Auspicious Festival
UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt For Accused
UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt For Accused

The user wrote, "In China, hundreds of drones fell and exploded right into the crowd — they were launched as part of a light show in the city of Liuyang, but something went wrong and the UAVs got out of control. A fire broke out there."

Netizens Reactions:

One user applauded a visual which showed a terrified spectator shielding himself with holding a chair on his head. The user wrote, "King. Good crisis management instincts."

Read Also
China Rolls Out K Visa To Attract International STEM Talent Amid Domestic Criticism Over High...
article-image

Another user wrote, "Looked like lava falling from the sky. The night was on fire."

Read Also
India-China Direct Flights To Resume After 5 Years: IndiGo & Air India Announce Flights From Delhi &...
article-image

Another user wrote, "No injuries were reported, according to the Chinese government. However, they might not disclose injuries even if there actually were some."

Another user wrote, "Impressive mishap! China's known for fireworks innovation, but this reminds us that even cutting-edge tech has its risks."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

'$10 Is Enough For Whole Family'- American Woman Compares Cost Of Food Outings In India vs USA;...

'$10 Is Enough For Whole Family'- American Woman Compares Cost Of Food Outings In India vs USA;...

Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick...

Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick...

Shocking Fast Food Obsession: 13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In...

Shocking Fast Food Obsession: 13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In...

Bizarre! Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar After Friend Fails To Return...

Bizarre! Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar After Friend Fails To Return...