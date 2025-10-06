Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In China; Shocking Visuals Inside: | X @volcaholic1

A live drone show turned chaotic in China's Liuyang, a city in Hunan province at a live drone and fireworks show at the Sky Theatre. The show, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers,” was designed to create a 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water. However, due to some technical problem the performance turned into panic as drones started fallig on the ground, erupting in fire.

Several videos went viral on social media, showing people running in panic as fiery debris fell from the sky. People were seen shielding themselves with chairs trying to escape the fall.

WATCH VISUALS:

Dramatic videos from the event immediately went viral across social media platforms, showing flames and burning devices of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) falling off from the night sky while terrified spectators fled the scene.

The user wrote, "In China, hundreds of drones fell and exploded right into the crowd — they were launched as part of a light show in the city of Liuyang, but something went wrong and the UAVs got out of control. A fire broke out there."

Netizens Reactions:

One user applauded a visual which showed a terrified spectator shielding himself with holding a chair on his head. The user wrote, "King. Good crisis management instincts."

Another user wrote, "Looked like lava falling from the sky. The night was on fire."

Another user wrote, "No injuries were reported, according to the Chinese government. However, they might not disclose injuries even if there actually were some."

Another user wrote, "Impressive mishap! China's known for fireworks innovation, but this reminds us that even cutting-edge tech has its risks."