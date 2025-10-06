 Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School Attendance Remains Unfunded For Years
Monday, October 06, 2025
article-image
Women's education in Pakistan has long battled systemic neglect, cultural barriers, and insufficient state support. | X @EduMinistryPK

Peshawar: Women's education in Pakistan has long battled systemic neglect, cultural barriers, and insufficient state support. A stark example of this is unfolding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where, as Dawn recently reported, a vital stipend programme aimed at encouraging girls' school attendance has been virtually discontinued over the last three years.

According to Dawn, the girls' stipend programme was initially launched by the Awami National Party-led provincial government after the 2008 general elections. The initiative provided Rs 200 per month to each girl student from Grade 6 to Grade 10 enrolled in government schools.

Despite the evident success of the programme, Dawn reported that the stipend has not been paid since the 2022-23 financial year. Dawn reported that while the education department continues to prepare and forward all necessary documentation, the provincial finance department has repeatedly failed to release the required Rs 3.8 billion annually -- the estimated amount needed to support the 600,000 eligible students.

Ironically, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government announced an increase in the stipend amount from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per month. Yet, as Dawn highlighted, the increase remained on paper, with no corresponding release of funds, effectively suspending the programme altogether.

In interviews conducted by Dawn, school headmistresses expressed their helplessness and frustration. "Students and their parents regularly ask for payment of a stipend, but we have no reply to their queries," said one headmistress. Another noted that families would rush to schools when their daughters missed out due to insufficient attendance, underscoring the programme's perceived value in communities.

This situation, as thoroughly reported by Dawn, exposes Pakistan's hollow commitment to girls' education. Despite grand promises and token increases, the government's failure to release critical funds reveals systemic apathy. In a country where millions of girls already struggle for access to education, abandoning such programmes reflects deep-rooted neglect.

