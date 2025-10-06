Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Closes Tonight At vbb.mic.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

Canva

Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Registration for the 'Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025,' an important student innovation program, ends tonight, October 6. Students from classes 6th to 12th must register before the deadline on the official website, vbb.mic.gov.in. The Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission, and NITI Aayog are working together to organise the event. It seeks to motivate students across to offer initiatives and solutions for the advancement of the nation.

It is anticipated that over 150,000 schools and over 10 million children would take part. Teams of five to seven students will collaborate to produce projects centred around topics like "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local."

Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Important dates

Registration Ends: October 6, 2025

Preparation Period: October 6 – October 13, 2025

National Live Buildathon: October 13, 2025

Final Submission Window: October 13 – October 31, 2025

Evaluation Period: November – December 2025

Results & Felicitation: January 2026

Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Teams must consist of 5 to 7 students from the same school.

Multiple teams from a single school are allowed to register.

Entries can be in the form of a prototype, idea, or working model.

Each team will be guided by a teacher mentor during the preparation phase.

Entries will be evaluated by a national panel of experts based on:

- Social impact

- Inventiveness

- Viability

Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Steps to register

An initial project idea or concept must be submitted as part of the registration procedure.

Step 1: Go to vbb.mic.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Fill out your team's registration form.

Step 3: Send in your original idea for an innovation.

Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: What is Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Over 1 crore kids from more than 1.5 lakh schools throughout India will participate in the Buildathon, which was introduced on September 23, 2025, by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddhi are the four main areas where the initiative promotes innovation. It's more than simply a competition; it's a national innovation platform that helps students develop their critical thinking, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial abilities.