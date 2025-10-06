 UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply
UPPSC will close applications on October 6, 2025, for 1,253 Assistant Professor posts in UP government colleges. Eligible candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. Application corrections and fee issues can be resolved till October 13.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, or UPPSC, will close the application process on Monday, October 6, 2025, for the hiring of 1,253 assistant professors in the state's government degree colleges.

Applications for the position should be submitted by qualified and interested candidates via the commission's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, online application flaws and payment-related problems must be fixed by October 13, 2025.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years old as of July 1, 2025.

The maximum age limit is 40 years as of July 1, 2025.

Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per rules.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Applicatin fees

Unreserved / EWS / OBC: ₹125 (Exam fee ₹100 + Online processing fee ₹25)

SC / ST: ₹65 (Exam fee ₹40 + Online processing fee ₹25)

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs): ₹25 (No exam fee; only Online processing fee ₹25)

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Recruitment Dashboard" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link to register for Assistant Professor 2025.

Step 4: Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Step 5: Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Step 6: Take a print out of a copy for your records.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates must appear in the Preliminary Examination at designated centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The Prelims Exam details:

- Duration: 2 hours

- 120 objective-type questions

- Total Marks: 150

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be shortlisted for the Mains Examination.

