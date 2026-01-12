HSNC University NSS Brings Together 202 Beneficiaries At ‘Anandotsav 2025’ Celebration

‘Anandotsav 2025,’ organised by the NSS Unit of HSNC University at K.C. College, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and a spirit of social harmony. The program began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Hemlata Bagla. In her inspiring address, Dr. Bagla appreciated the spirit of service and the achievements of the NSS. She also encouraged the organisers to reach out to more people through such initiatives.

“Bringing moments of happiness into someone’s life is a truly noble act. I congratulate all NSS volunteers and Director Prof. Satish Kolte for this commendable work and hope that the event will be organized on an even larger scale next year,” Dr. Bagla added

On this occasion, Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, Principal, K.C.College of Arts, Commerce & Science along with Vice Principals Dr. Shalini Sinha and Dr. Rajesh Samant, Dr. Ritika Patak, NSS Director Dr. Satish Kolte, Nikita Hiwalkar, Snehal Martin, and several other dignitaries were present. During the program, key NSS members and Programme Officers were felicitated.

Cancer-Affected, Visually Impaired & Underprivileged Children Were Guests

A total of 150 volunteers rendered their services throughout the day at ‘Anandotsav 2025,’ while 202 beneficiaries participated in various activities and experienced the joy of the celebration. The guests included cancer-affected children and their parents from Tata Memorial Hospital, thalassemia patients from Life Blood Council, underprivileged children from Dharma Bharati Mission, visually impaired members from Team Vision, senior citizens from Shivkrupa Foundation and All Saints Home, as well as sanitation workers from BMC A, B and C wards. All guests were welcomed by NSS volunteers with the traditional NSS clap.

Program Begins with Entertaining Sessions

The program commenced with entertaining sessions, where specially designed posters, cut-outs, and decorations for the guests became a major attraction. Various interactive games were also organised. The Antakshari competition was the highlight of the event, with enthusiastic participation from visually impaired participants, sanitation workers, children, senior citizens and guests affected by thalassemia.

Skits Convey Messages of Patriotism, Gratitude, and Social Responsibility

During the cultural session, performances such as Ganesh Vandana, Marathi retro, Hindi retro dance, Bhajan-Abhang, Natya Sangeet, and popular songs captivated the audience. Skits performed by the volunteers delivered powerful messages of patriotism, gratitude and the importance of service to society. At the conclusion of the event, gifts were presented to all participating organisations. Senior citizens and cancer-affected children were specially honoured with gift packets.