 Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges Closed Tomorrow
Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have declared October 7, 2025, a public holiday in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, resulting in the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday | Image: Canva

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments have announced tomorrow, October 7, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, the birthday of the mythical author of the epic Ramayana. Due to this, all state government offices and schools will be shut down so that citizens can take part in celebrations and cultural events.

Uttar Pradesh Observes State-Wide Holiday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that the holiday will be observed across the state. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed as the state organises special pujas, cultural programs, and community events to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki’s legacy. The move also responds to appeals from the Valmiki community, highlighting the sage’s significant contribution to Indian literature and culture.

Delhi Government Follows Suit

The government of Delhi has also announced a public holiday on October 7. Government offices and schools under the Delhi government will be closed. The capital city will observe tribute meetings, processions, and cultural programmes, with the Chief Minister likely to grace major events paying tribute to the venerated sage.

Other Regions Impacted by School Closures

Apart from UP and Delhi, educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will also be closed on October 6 and 7. But the J&K closure is for heavy rains and not for Valmiki Jayanti, according to the government circular released for the state.

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti, which is celebrated during the full moon (Purnima) day of the month of Ashwin, commemorates the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki. Throughout India, the day is celebrated with special prayers, processions, and cultural programs in temples, schools, and community centers, paying tributes to the sage who wrote the epic Ramayana.

