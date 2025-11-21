 NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 22, on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their allotment by logging in with their credentials. Reporting to allotted colleges is scheduled from November 23 to December 1. The seat matrix includes 239 new deemed university seats, with 235 DNB seats withdrawn.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 22, 2025. Candidates can access their allotment results through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The seat matrix, which has been uploaded on the website, shows significant updates from the first round of counselling. There have been additions of 239 new postgraduate seats in Deemed Universities, as newly sanctioned by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Simultaneously, 235 PG DNB seats have been taken away, which include 186 Government DNB and 49 private DNB seats, subsequent to information from the National Board of Examinations (NBE). This has essentially resulted in a recast of the roster for government institutes offering DNB courses.

Candidates could choose and lock the preferred course and institution between November 20 and November 21, 2025. The MCC started the processing of the filled choices starting on November 21, 2 PM. Those candidates who will get a seat in the first round have to report to the colleges allocated between November 23 and December 1, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot
Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend: Ticket Availability, Timings & Where To Watch Online
Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend: Ticket Availability, Timings & Where To Watch Online
Navi Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months
Navi Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months
The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?
The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?
Read Also
WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling Opens Today; Allotment Result To Be Released On...
article-image

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Students In UK Get Career Boost As INSA Launches New Employability Council

Indian Students In UK Get Career Boost As INSA Launches New Employability Council

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1785 Ends Soon; Check...

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1785 Ends Soon; Check...

IB ACIO Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

IB ACIO Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

Delhi Schools, Colleges Suspend Outdoor Sports Activities Over Severe Air Pollution

Delhi Schools, Colleges Suspend Outdoor Sports Activities Over Severe Air Pollution