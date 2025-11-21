NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to announce the Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 22, 2025. Candidates can access their allotment results through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The seat matrix, which has been uploaded on the website, shows significant updates from the first round of counselling. There have been additions of 239 new postgraduate seats in Deemed Universities, as newly sanctioned by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Simultaneously, 235 PG DNB seats have been taken away, which include 186 Government DNB and 49 private DNB seats, subsequent to information from the National Board of Examinations (NBE). This has essentially resulted in a recast of the roster for government institutes offering DNB courses.

Candidates could choose and lock the preferred course and institution between November 20 and November 21, 2025. The MCC started the processing of the filled choices starting on November 21, 2 PM. Those candidates who will get a seat in the first round have to report to the colleges allocated between November 23 and December 1, 2025.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.