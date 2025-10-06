Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By Authorities | Video

Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By Authorities | X/@Ravi4Bharat

Lhasa: Hundreds of trekkers, who were stranded near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet, were rescued by authorities on Sunday. A total of 350 trekkers had reportedly reached the small township of Qudang.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), contact has been established with the remaining over 200 trekkers. These trekkers were reportedly trapped at an altitude of more than 4,900 meters (16,000 feet).

These people were visiting the Karma Valley. This valley leads to Everest’s eastern Kangshung face. Chen Geshuang, a member of an 18-member trekking team that reached Qudang, told Reuters that it was so wet and cold in the mountains, leading to the risk of hypothermia.

Almost 1,000 trapped on Tibetan side of Mount Everest by blizzard



Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to clear out snow blocking access to the area which sits at an altitude of more than 4,900 metres. pic.twitter.com/eaBhWtP2CI — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) October 5, 2025

"The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly," he added. Authorities have swung into action and started an operation to clear the snow.

As per a report by China's state-run Jumu News, around 1,000 people were trapped at the spot.

The snowfall started in the valley on Friday, and it continued on Saturday. It is still not clear if trekkers near the North Face had faced any difficulties or not. Notably, it is easily accessed by paved road. It draws a large number of tourists every year.

Meanwhile, In Nepal heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods, killed at least 47 people since October 3.

About Karma Valley:

Karma Valley is located to the east of Mount Everest. It was first explored by Western travellers almost a century ago. It has lush vegetation and untouched alpine forests. These are fed by meltwaters from the Kangshung glacier.