Caught On Camera: Israeli Reservist Soldier Rams Off-Road Vehicle Into Palestinian Man Offering Namaz In West Bank; 'Terminated'

Jerusalem: A shocking video surfaced from the occupied West Bank area, where an Israeli reservist soldier rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man offering namaz on the side of the road. The soldier was armed with a rifle.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Israeli military reportedly took action against the soldier. The military, in a statement, said that the individual with a rifle seen in the video was a reservist and his services were terminated, reported News18.

As per the report, the military said that the armed individual acted “in severe violation of his authority”. His weapon was also seized by the military. Meanwhile, local media claimed that the accused was kept under house arrest.

In the viral video, an Israeli man in civilian clothes with a gun slung over his shoulder could be seen ramming an off-road vehicle into a man offering namaz on the side of the road. The Israeli reservist also yelled at the Palestinian and asked him to leave the place. The Palestinian man then left from the spot.

Initially, the man was reportedly unhurt in the attack. However, his father claimed that he was having pain in both his legs after the attack. The Palestinian man’s father also claimed that the Israeli soldier sprayed pepper on him.

Palestinian Man Kills 2 People:

In another incident, a Palestinian attacker rammed his car into a man and then stabbed a young woman in northern Israel on Friday (December 26), reported The Associated Press. Both people died in the attack.

The Israeli military swiftly launched an operation in the assailant’s hometown in the occupied West Bank. The attack started in the northern city of Beit Shean when the Palestinian man rammed his vehicle into people, killing one man and injuring a teenage boy, as per AP. The accused then drove off onto a highway, where he fatally stabbed the woman and injured another person near the entrance to the city of Afula.

Authorities say the attacker was shot and injured in Afula. He was then taken to hospital; his condition was not immediately known.