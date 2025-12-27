 Indonesia Viral Video: Ex-Girlfriend Tries To Kiss Groom’s Hand At Wedding; Bride’s Reaction Stuns Internet
HomeWorldIndonesia Viral Video: Ex-Girlfriend Tries To Kiss Groom’s Hand At Wedding; Bride’s Reaction Stuns Internet

A video from an Indonesian wedding has gone viral after the groom’s alleged ex-girlfriend attempted to kiss his hand during a photo session, a gesture carrying cultural significance. The bride reacted instantly, pulling the woman away and stopping the act. The clip has sparked widespread debate, with many netizens praising the bride’s assertive response.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
A tense moment at an Indonesian wedding goes viral after the bride steps in as the groom’s ex attempts a culturally significant hand-kiss. | X/@mog_russEN

A video from an Indonesian wedding has gone viral on social media, showing a tense moment during a photo session when the bride forcefully intervenes as the groom’s alleged ex-girlfriend approaches him.

The woman reportedly attempted to kiss the groom’s hand, a gesture that led to an immediate and dramatic reaction from the bride.

Traditional Gesture Sparks Tension

In the now-viral clip, an Indonesian wedding photo session is seen on a flower-decorated stage. The groom, dressed in traditional attire, stands beside his bride as a woman allegedly his ex-girlfriend approaches from the side.

She bows slightly and attempts to perform a traditional hand-kiss on the groom’s hand, a gesture of deep respect in Indonesian Muslim culture. The act is typically reserved for elders or, significantly, for a husband by his wife.

Bride Steps In Instantly

As the woman leans in to kiss the groom’s hand, the bride reacts instantly and decisively. She reaches across, firmly grabs the woman’s arm or shoulder, pulls her hair, and drags her away, preventing the gesture.

The action is quick, forceful, and clearly assertive. The groom remains largely still throughout the incident and does not visibly intervene.

Netizens Applaud Bride’s Reaction

The bride’s no-nonsense response has drawn widespread praise online, with many users calling her actions justified given the cultural implications of the attempted gesture.

One user commented, “Deserved even more.”

Several women related personally to the incident, with comments such as, “Bride itu adalah gue” (“That bride is me”) and “Manifesting this type of bride.”

Mixed Reactions Target Groom

Some netizens also questioned the groom’s role in the situation. One user wrote, “I would swing on both, because why is he accepting it.”

Others added humour to the discourse, with one quipping, “She grabbed that faster than a free sample at Costco.”

