 ‘Pakistan Will Be World’s Sole Rich Country’: Senator’s Bold Prediction Triggers Online Mockery
A viral clip from GTV News shows Pakistani Senator Faisal Raza Abidi predicting that by November 26, 2026, Pakistan will be the world’s only rich nation. His statement sparked widespread mockery online, with users questioning the claim and referencing the country’s economic challenges. The video has drawn sharp reactions across social media platforms.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

A clip from a Pakistani news show aired on GTV News has gone viral across social media platforms after Senator Faisal Raza Abidi made a dramatic prediction about Pakistan’s future.

In the video, Abidi can be heard saying, “Pakistan ki tum fikar nahi karna, 26 November 2026 ko duniya mein sirf ek hi amir mulk hoga, jiska naam Pakistan hoga. Ye na hua toh kehna FRA ne Pakistan ka haq ada nahi kiya.”

(“Don’t worry about Pakistan. On November 26, 2026, there will be only one rich country in the world, and its name will be Pakistan. If that doesn’t happen, then say FRA did not fulfil his duty to Pakistan.”)

The remark has sparked sharp reactions online, with many users mocking what they described as an unrealistic claim.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Kaun sa nasha karta hai… khane ke laale pade hue hai… ameer banenge.” Another commented, “Pehle qarza to ada karo,” referring to Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges.

A third user described the senator as a “one man army” who appears on television for “astonishment, laughter and amazement,” while another quipped that by November 26, 2026, Pakistan would be so wealthy that it would lend money to the IMF instead of borrowing from it.

The clip continues to circulate widely, drawing memes and commentary from both Pakistani and Indian social media users. Neither Abidi nor the channel has issued a clarification so far.

