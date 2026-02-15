Dramatic Rescue! California Surfers Brave Massive Waves To Rescue Family Of 6 After Boat Capsizes | Watch Video

In a dramatic rescue off the coast of Santa Cruz, a group of surfers jumped into action after a boat carrying a family of six was overturned by a massive wave. The incident occurred amid rough sea conditions, with video footage capturing the vessel attempting to ride over an incoming swell before being struck and capsized.

The boat had four children and their parents onboard when the large wave hit, throwing them into the water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘We Knew The Wave Was Going To Get Him’

Local surfer Darryl Virostko described the terrifying moment. “I knew right away the wave was going to get him, and when it hit, we all just kind of kicked into action. We said, we’ve got to find these guys,” he recalled.

Virostko, along with several other surfers who were already in the water, immediately began searching for the family members scattered by the force of the crash.

Teen Surfer Spots Child In Distress

Among the rescuers was 14-year-old Ian Anderson, who said he saw one of the children struggling in the water.

“I looked over and saw a boat in the water, then in another direction I saw this kid floating and yelling for help,” Anderson said. Without hesitation, he paddled toward the child and helped bring them to safety.

All Six Survive

The swift response by the surfing community resulted in saving all the six family members safely. Authorities later stated that the outcome could have been tragic if not for the surfers’ immediate intervention.

“The surfing community is tight-knit. When someone’s in trouble, we always come together,” Virostko said.

Officials are reminding boaters to exercise caution during high surf advisories, especially when venturing out with children onboard.