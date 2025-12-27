 Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly; Video

Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly; Video

Ruckus broke out inside Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and PTI supporters entered the premises, leading to clashes with security personnel. Videos showed manhandling of PTI leaders, including Meena Khan Afridi. Entry restrictions, blocked rallies, and halted supporters marked Afridi’s Lahore visit to lead PTI’s street movement.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly (Screengrab) | X

Lahore: Ruckus erupted inside the Punjab Assembly in Pakistan after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his supporters entered the premises of the building. A video showing security personnel inside the assembly manhandling Afridi and his supporters surfaced online.

In one of the videos, security personnel could be seen pushing and beating Afridi’s representative and senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Meena Khan Afridi. The clip shows security personnel inside the Punjab Assembly manhandling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM’s supporters. When Meena Khan intervened and tried to protect his party (Pakistan Tehrike-e-Insaaf) workers, he was dragged away by the security personnel.

Video Of The Incident:

Another PTI worker rushed towards Meena Khan and prevented the security personnel from dragging him out. Sohail Afridi could be heard saying, “Yeh tumhare baap ka maal hai, jo haath laga rahe ho (Is he your father’s property, that you are manhandling him).” Meena also said, “Woh mera CM hai, tum usko dhakke doge (He is my CM, how can you treat him like this).”

FPJ Shorts
Sembcorp Swoops In To Capture 100% Stake In ReNew Sun Bright
Sembcorp Swoops In To Capture 100% Stake In ReNew Sun Bright
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fire Safety Notice To NSCI Worli Amid Citywide Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze
Sahaj & LIC Join Forces To Unlock Insurance Access For Bharat's Underserved Millions
Sahaj & LIC Join Forces To Unlock Insurance Access For Bharat's Underserved Millions
'Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspires Us To Stand For Truth, Justice And Righteousness': PM Modi
'Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspires Us To Stand For Truth, Justice And Righteousness': PM Modi

At the Punjab Assembly, security officials restricted entry to Afridi and his supporters. However, later the entry was allowed to individuals whose names were mentioned in pre-approved lists, reported Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

A large number of Afridi’s supporters entered the assembly, leading to ruckus.

On Friday night, Sohail Afridi was denied entry to the Liberty Chowk area in Lahore, where the party was planning a public gathering, Dawn reported.

Afridi is in Lahore to spearhead PTI’s proposed street movement and was expected to stage a public event at Liberty Roundabout later in the evening. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said in a post on X that he and the KP Chief Minister were present at Liberty Chowk but alleged that Punjab Police were blocking their movement.

Earlier, a video shared by PTI on X showed Afridi’s vehicle being showered with flowers by party supporters as he arrived at the residence of PTI leader Latif Khosa.

Read Also
'Pulled By Hair, Pushed To Ground': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Manhandled By Police While...
article-image

Speaking to reporters after crossing Ravi Toll Plaza, Afridi said several accompanying vehicles had been stopped. “Workers from Mandi Bahauddin were stopped from travelling to Lahore through Bhera,” he had said, adding that roads were blocked and party workers had been arrested.

Responding to claims that PTI founder Imran Khan posed a security threat, Afridi said, "My message is this: Imran Khan is a symbol of national unity and guarantees political and economic stability."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyiv Rocked By Massive Missile And Drone Attack As Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Strikes Ahead...

Kyiv Rocked By Massive Missile And Drone Attack As Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Strikes Ahead...

Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out...

Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out...

One Dead, 26 Hurt After Over 50 Vehicles Crash In Snow-Covered Gunma Expressway During Japan’s...

One Dead, 26 Hurt After Over 50 Vehicles Crash In Snow-Covered Gunma Expressway During Japan’s...

India Engages US On H1-B Visa Delays, Flags Bondi Attack, Reiterates Fugitive Return Commitment

India Engages US On H1-B Visa Delays, Flags Bondi Attack, Reiterates Fugitive Return Commitment

'False Narrative': India Rejects Bangladesh’s Claim Of New Delhi’s Hand In Ongoing Clashes

'False Narrative': India Rejects Bangladesh’s Claim Of New Delhi’s Hand In Ongoing Clashes