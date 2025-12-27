Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly; Video

Pakistan: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Representative & Senior Minister Pushed, Dragged Out Of Punjab Assembly (Screengrab) | X

Lahore: Ruckus erupted inside the Punjab Assembly in Pakistan after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his supporters entered the premises of the building. A video showing security personnel inside the assembly manhandling Afridi and his supporters surfaced online.

In one of the videos, security personnel could be seen pushing and beating Afridi’s representative and senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Meena Khan Afridi. The clip shows security personnel inside the Punjab Assembly manhandling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM’s supporters. When Meena Khan intervened and tried to protect his party (Pakistan Tehrike-e-Insaaf) workers, he was dragged away by the security personnel.

Video Of The Incident:

BREAKING 🚨:

Pakistani security forces forcibly dragged out Peshawar CM’s representative Suhail Afridi from the Punjab Assembly, allegedly using force and humiliation. pic.twitter.com/Uj45dYZHup — AsiaWarZone (@AsiaWarZone) December 27, 2025

Another PTI worker rushed towards Meena Khan and prevented the security personnel from dragging him out. Sohail Afridi could be heard saying, “Yeh tumhare baap ka maal hai, jo haath laga rahe ho (Is he your father’s property, that you are manhandling him).” Meena also said, “Woh mera CM hai, tum usko dhakke doge (He is my CM, how can you treat him like this).”

At the Punjab Assembly, security officials restricted entry to Afridi and his supporters. However, later the entry was allowed to individuals whose names were mentioned in pre-approved lists, reported Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja @salmanAraja Secretary General, PTI warmly welcomes the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa @SohailAfridiISF and his contingent of MNAs and MPAs visiting the Punjab Assembly as he addressed the gathering a few moments ago before accompanying them towards Liberty… pic.twitter.com/hcKdjUTlNP — PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) December 26, 2025

A large number of Afridi’s supporters entered the assembly, leading to ruckus.

On Friday night, Sohail Afridi was denied entry to the Liberty Chowk area in Lahore, where the party was planning a public gathering, Dawn reported.

Afridi is in Lahore to spearhead PTI’s proposed street movement and was expected to stage a public event at Liberty Roundabout later in the evening. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said in a post on X that he and the KP Chief Minister were present at Liberty Chowk but alleged that Punjab Police were blocking their movement.

Earlier, a video shared by PTI on X showed Afridi’s vehicle being showered with flowers by party supporters as he arrived at the residence of PTI leader Latif Khosa.

Speaking to reporters after crossing Ravi Toll Plaza, Afridi said several accompanying vehicles had been stopped. “Workers from Mandi Bahauddin were stopped from travelling to Lahore through Bhera,” he had said, adding that roads were blocked and party workers had been arrested.

Wake up, Maryam and Patwaris! Sohail is ruling the streets of Lahore.. something you clearly cannot manage pic.twitter.com/d9zEK3LX1C — Hopeful (@high_hopeful) December 26, 2025

Responding to claims that PTI founder Imran Khan posed a security threat, Afridi said, "My message is this: Imran Khan is a symbol of national unity and guarantees political and economic stability."