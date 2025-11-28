'Pulled By Hair, Pushed To Ground': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Manhandled By Police While Protesting For Imran Khan In Pakistan's Rawalpindi; Video

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Manhandled By Police On Army Orders While Protesting For Imran Khan Outside Adiala Jail In Pakistan's Rawalpindi (Screengrab) | X/@AFGDefense

Rawalpindi: A drama unfolded outside Adiala Jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Thursday, November 27, after police reportedly manhandled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. Notably, Afridi and his supporters gathered outside the Adiala Jail to protest against the Pakistani government and the Army, demanding information about former Prime Minister Imran Khan's health.

According to reports, the action was taken by the police on the directions of the Pakistan Army. A purported video of Afridi being dragged by hair and pushed to the ground surfaced online. However, The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Viral Video Of Sohail Afridi Being Manhandled:

🚨Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Suhail Afridi, was severely beaten by the 🇵🇰 military regime's militias.



Pashtuns: It's time to seriously think about their dignity, honor, & the future of their next generation.



The time has come to stand up against the military regime. pic.twitter.com/8fPcBPEMTD — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) November 27, 2025

Afridi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside Adiala Jail where Khan is currently being lodged. The protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Pakistan Army erupted amid Khan's death rumours.

While speaking to reporters, Afridi also reiterated that PTI lawmakers from both houses of Parliament and the provincial assembly will hold peaceful protests outside the Islamabad High Court every Tuesday over delays in the cases against the former PM and his wife.

Sohail Afridi's Statement:

Sohail Afridi asserted that this was not a planned sit-in but it was necessary decision taken at the spur of the moment, to draw attention to the sensitive circumstances surrounding their leader @ImranKhanPTI’s isolation, which has sparked widespread speculation worldwide about… pic.twitter.com/ZdckOw7jZO — PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) November 28, 2025

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM also warned of public mobilisation and street protests if the concerned authorities failed to provide any information about Khan.

Meanwhile, Shia cleric Allama Nasir Abbas of Multan also joined Afridi in the sit-in protest outside the prison. The jail administration is trying to diffuse the situation through talks. Reports also surfaced that the prison authorities sent a representative for talks with Afridi and other protesters.

On Thursday, the Adiala Jail authorities rubbished rumours about Khan's death. They said that the former PM is in good health. The jail authorities' statement came after increasing concerns about the former PM's health.