Washington DC Shooting: Who Was Sarah Beckstrom, 20-Year-Old National Guard Soldier Killed Near White House?

Washington DC: Two members of the National Guard were shot at close range during a high visibility patrol in central Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon (November 26), only a few blocks from the White House. One of them, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, died after undergoing emergency surgery, President Donald Trump confirmed during a Thanksgiving call with US service members on Thursday.

The second soldier, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition. Police arrested a suspect identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in the United States under Operation Allies Welcome. He was shot while being subdued and initially charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to kill.

Who was Sarah Beckstrom?

Beckstrom enlisted in the West Virginia Army National Guard on June 26, 2023 and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company of the 111th Engineer Brigade. She volunteered to work in the capital during the American Thanksgiving holiday, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said she had taken the shift so others could remain at home with their families.

President Trump described her during his holiday call as a “highly respected, young, magnificent person,” quoting remarks carried by CBS News.

More than 2,000 National Guard personnel have been stationed in Washington DC since August as part of a federal deployment intended to address what the president termed rising crime in major cities. Beckstrom and Wolfe were among those posted to the city and were on foot patrol near Farragut Square when the shooting occurred shortly after 14:00 EST. Beckstrom was struck in the chest and head. Her father told The New York Times that she had suffered a “mortal” wound and that he was holding her hand in hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

Charges and investigation

Lakanwal is expected to face first degree murder charges following Beckstrom’s death, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said earlier, adding that prosecutors would pursue the death penalty. Officials stated that he had previously worked with CIA backed Afghan units before being evacuated to the United States in 2021.

Wolfe remains in hospital and is, in the president’s words, “fighting for his life". The investigation into the case is ongoing.