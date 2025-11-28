Shooting Near White House: 1 Of 2 National Guard Soldiers Shot In Washington Dies, Trump Calls Attack 'Act Of Terror'

White House Shooting: The deceased soldier US Army Spc.Sarah Beckstrom | X

US President Donald Trump has announced the demise of one of the two National Guard soldiers wounded in the recent shooting that occurred blocks away from the White House.

The deceased National Guard soldier has been identified as US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who hailed from West Virginia.

"Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way. She's just passed away," CNN reported Trump as saying in a Thanksgiving call to service members on Thursday (local time).

"She's no longer with us. She's looking down at us right now," Trump said.

Second Soldier in Critical Condition

"As you know, the other young man is fighting for his life. He's in very bad shape. He's fighting for his life. And hopefully we'll get better news with respect to him," CNN reported Trump as saying while referring to 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, the other victim in Wednesday's shooting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suspect Identified as Afghan National

Earlier, Trump denounced the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, describing it as a "horrific assault" and "an act of terror," as federal agencies continued to investigate the attack that took place a day before Thanksgiving.The deceased National Guard soldier has been identified as US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who hailed from West Virginia.

The shooting occurred at close range in central Washington, prompting a swift reaction from the administration. Addressing reporters, Trump criticised former president Joe Biden's earlier immigration policies, claiming the suspect had entered the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, and referring to the asian country as a "hellhole."

Authorities identified the accused as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who arrived in 2021. Officials believe he acted alone. Citing information from Homeland Security, Trump again noted that the suspect was Afghan.

"Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House," he said.

Nation Mourns, President Vows Resolve

"This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginian National Guards and their families," he added.

Trump said the country was feeling both sorrow and determination after the attack, stating that "we're also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve."

The shooting happened on Thursday, just blocks from the White House, in what officials have described as a deliberate act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)