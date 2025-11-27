'Suspect Entered From Hellhole Afghanistan': US President Donald Trump After Shooting Near White House, Calls Suspect 'Animal'

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday night (local time) condemned the Washington, D.C., shooting incident, terming the incident "horrific". Notably, the shooting was carried out by an immigrant from Afghanistan who entered the US in 2021 after the Taliban regained power. Blaming the previous President Joe Biden, Trump termed Afghanistan a "hellhole" country. He also called the shooter an "animal".

"This was a heinous assault and an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," he said, while briefing the media over the incident.

"I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan — a hell hole on earth," he added.

“The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families…



We will make America totally safe again, and we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice." — President Trump

Trump also vowed to re-examine every Afghan immigrant who entered the US in 2021. "We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country. If they can't love our country, we don't want them," the US President said.

Meanwhile, in his earlier Truth Social post, Trump called the shooter "animal".

The shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who, according to preliminary federal records, entered the United States in September 2021.

The shooting took place around 17th Street and I Street NW, just two blocks from the White House, at the time when the National Guards were carrying out what officials described as a routine high-visibility patrol.

According to reports quoting law enforcement sources, Lakanwal allegedly rounded a street corner, raised a handgun and opened fire at close range without warning, fatally shooting the two National Guards.

Lakanwal was then reportedly shot by another National Guard. He was taken into custody.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is examining whether the attack constitutes an act of terrorism in addition to assault on federal officers. “FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able,” he said.

According to reports, Lakanwal entered the US under Operation Allies Welcome. He was resettled in Washington's Bellingham.