Shooting Near White House: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan National Accused Of Firing That Injured 2 National Guards In Washington DC

Shooting Near White House: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Accused Of Firing That Injured 2 National Guard In DC

Washington (US): Two National Guard members were critically injured after a targeted shooting near the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday. Authorities have identified the accused gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who, according to preliminary federal records, entered the United States in September 2021.

Details On The Shooting

The shooting took place around 17th Street and I Street NW, just two blocks from the White House, while the Guardsmen were carrying out what officials described as a routine high-visibility patrol. According to reports quoting law-enforcement sources, Lakanwal allegedly rounded a street corner, raised a handgun and opened fire at close range without warning. The attack has been widely described by officials as ambush-style.

🚨🇺🇸 SUSPECT IN DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING IDENTIFIED: RAHMANULLAH LAKANWAL, AFGHAN IMMIGRANT WHO ARRIVED AUGUST 2021



Both Guardsmen suffered critical injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they continue to receive intensive care. Their identities have not yet been released publicly. Authorities said that at least one of the soldiers managed to return fire, striking the suspect before collapsing. This allowed responding officers to swiftly arrest Lakanwal, who was taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say he has so far refused to cooperate.

The FBI, Metropolitan Police Department, US Secret Service and several federal agencies are jointly investigating the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is examining whether the attack constitutes an act of terrorism in addition to assault on federal officers. “FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able,” he said, describing the shooting as a grave attack on security personnel operating in the nation’s capital.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also called it a “targeted shooting”, condemning the assault and urging residents to remain vigilant as investigators continue piecing together the motive and timeline. The proximity to the White House prompted an immediate temporary lockdown of the building and multiple surrounding federal offices as officers secured the scene and swept the area for additional threats.

President Donald Trump, who was in Florida at the time, was briefed shortly after the incident and ordered the deployment of 500 additional National Guard troops to bolster security across Washington DC. The city already has nearly 2,200 Guard members stationed under an emergency declaration issued in August to combat rising crime.

Authorities have not yet confirmed Lakanwal’s immigration or asylum status beyond his 2021 entry and officials stressed that details will be clarified as the investigation progresses. For now, the focus remains on the recovery of the wounded Guardsmen and determining what led to one of the most alarming security breaches in the capital in recent months.