Hong Kong Blaze At Wang Fuk Court Leaves 44 Dead, 45 Injured As Rescue Teams Battle Massive Multi-Building Fire

Hong Kong: At least 44 people were killed, and another 45 were injured in a fire that broke out in Wang Fuck Court, a residential area in Tai Po of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Police Force said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Three men were arrested for suspected manslaughter, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Hong Kong Police Force.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in the small hours on Thursday that the fire at Wang Fuk Court has been gradually brought under control after firefighters' tireless efforts.

Hong Kong: 36 persons were killed in a fire that spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, the city's fire services said Wednesday.



Another 279 people were reported missing in the deadliest fire in years blazed late into the…

Speaking at a press briefing, Lee mentioned that around 279 people are still missing. Twenty-nine remained hospitalised, including seven in critical condition. Lee said he was deeply saddened by the situation.

He said that from the outside, three buildings now showed no visible flames, while four others displayed only sporadic fire spots.

Lee stressed that the government will mobilise all resources to fully support the rescue operations. He has instructed departments and units to carry out comprehensive work, including extinguishing the fire, rescuing trapped residents, treating the injured, providing assistance and emotional support to families, and conducting a full investigation into the accident.

The Fire Services Department was notified of the accident at around 2:51 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Due to the fierce blaze, the department raised the alert to a No. 5 alarm fire at 6:22 p.m. local time. Rescue operations were still ongoing.

Wang Fuk Court consists of eight residential buildings, and the fire once spread from one building to seven others.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority has activated its Major Incident Control Centre.

Additionally, rescue operations were still underway as the fire continued to blaze.

The Education Bureau dispatched educational psychologists and related staff to temporary shelters to provide appropriate support for affected students. Several schools in the district will suspend classes on Thursday.

At one of the temporary shelters, personnel from the Home Affairs Department, Civil Aid Service, Care Teams, and the Police Force worked together, each fulfilling their roles and coordinating efforts.

Lam Yick Kuen, a Tai Po Care Team member and district councillor, said that many organisations and individuals had voluntarily donated supplies, demonstrating solidarity and mutual care in times of crisis.

Near midnight, a Hong Kong resident, Ho, was seen pulling a small cart to the fire scene to distribute water to firefighters and staff. Drenched in sweat, he went around asking whether anyone needed a drink.

