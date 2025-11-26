 Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped | X @dwnews

A major fire broke out at a housing estate in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, the fire quickly spread across bamboo scaffolding at the estate in the Tai Po neighborhood. Horrifying visuals show plumes of smoke erupting from the blaze. Authorities have not yet released updated casualty figures or confirmed how many people remain trapped as efforts to rescue them continue.

According to the primary reports, 4 people were certified as dead in the tragedy, including a firefighter. Authorities reported that the fire erupted at 2:51 PM (local time) inside the building and quickly spread to the surrounding structures covered in bamboo scaffolding.

The housing complex has been identified as Wang Fuk Court, which consists of eight blocks and offers over 2,000 residential units. A video posted on social media depicted multiple flaming towers.

