Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped | X @dwnews

A major fire broke out at a housing estate in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, the fire quickly spread across bamboo scaffolding at the estate in the Tai Po neighborhood. Horrifying visuals show plumes of smoke erupting from the blaze. Authorities have not yet released updated casualty figures or confirmed how many people remain trapped as efforts to rescue them continue.

BREAKING:



Major fire erupts in several buildings of a high-rise residential complex in Hung Fuk Court in Hong Kong.



Many people are trapped in the buildings as firefighters battle the intense flames. pic.twitter.com/3ZV6JHqB21 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2025

Video shows frequent explosions and scaffolding fire at Hung Fuk Court in Tai Po district of Hong Kong, China, many people trapped. - local media pic.twitter.com/Q20tgPFdG3 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 26, 2025

DEVELOPING: Four people have been killed after multiple blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate went up in flames, according to a representative from the government's Information Services Department.



Several people remain reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/DduVhkNRgp — DW News (@dwnews) November 26, 2025

According to the primary reports, 4 people were certified as dead in the tragedy, including a firefighter. Authorities reported that the fire erupted at 2:51 PM (local time) inside the building and quickly spread to the surrounding structures covered in bamboo scaffolding.

The housing complex has been identified as Wang Fuk Court, which consists of eight blocks and offers over 2,000 residential units. A video posted on social media depicted multiple flaming towers.