 'Premium Lunchbox': Student’s iPhone Box Lunch Stuns Teacher; Video Goes Viral
A classroom video has gone viral after a student brought his lunch packed inside an empty iPhone box, leaving his teacher shocked and classmates amused. When asked what was inside, the boy calmly replied “Ma’am, lunch,” revealing parathas. The clip sparked laughter online, with users praising his creativity and joking about the “premium lunchbox” and the attention he received from classmates.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Viral Video: A video from a school classroom has gone viral after a student walked in carrying his lunch not in a regular tiffin, but in an empty iPhone box - much to the shock and amusement of his teacher and classmates.

As the teacher looked on curiously, she asked what was inside the sleek box. When he lifted the cover, instead of a phone, parathas wrapped in paper came into view.

The teacher said, “What is inside this box?" To this, the boy replies, “Ma’am, lunch." Then she said, “Who has packed it? Does it look like a lunch box to you?"

Behind him, his classmates can be seen, very curious to see what's inside the box. The boy says, “I did it myself."

The class erupted in laughs from the unexpected reveal, cameras capturing the hilarious moment that has now captured the internet's attention.

The hilarious prank quickly went viral on social media, with the clip inciting memes, jokes, and affectionate admiration. Teens praised the student's creativity and sense of humour, dubbing the lunch box a "premium" twist to an ordinary school routine.

Netizens reactions

The clip not only sparked laughter but also triggered a wave of light-hearted reactions from viewers across social media. Many users found the student’s confidence amusing, while others joked about the unexpected “premium lunchbox upgrade.” The comments section quickly turned into a hilarious thread of observations and playful remarks.

One user said, "Bro attract all the class girls." Another user wrote, "Mam kee ego hurt hogyi shayad." A third user commented, "Bro attracted all the girls of his class."

