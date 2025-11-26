JEE Main 2026: Registration Process Ends Today; Read Instructions Here

JEE Main Registration 2026 | examinationservices.nic.in

JEE Main Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency's (NTA) registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will end on November 27, 2025. Applicants who have yet to apply can do so online on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the official notification given by NTA, this is the final date, and no further extensions have been issued. The 2026 exam will be conducted in two sessions, with Session 1 slated for January 2026.

JEE Main Registration 2026: How to apply?

As per the NTA's directions, applicants must follow these steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register with basic details to create an application number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the online application form with details such as personal, academic and examination information.

Step 5: Next, upload the scanned images of documents such as a photograph, signature and valid category / PwD certificates (as applicable), make the payment through debit/credit card, net banking or UPI, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

JEE Main Registration 2026: Details mentioned

The NTA advises applicants to double-check all facts, including their name, date of birth, gender, and category, against official records. Discrepancies in Aadhaar or certificates may result in application rejection.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026: Instructions

The instructions to be followed while registering are:

1. Aspirants can choose between one or both papers (Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech; Paper 2A for B.Arch; Paper 2B for B.Planning).

2. The application form must be completed carefully, as only a few fields will be available for revision during the correction session.

3. To obtain verification codes, OTPs, and future communication from NTA, applicants must provide their own or/parents'/guardians' mobile number and email address.

4. The note further emphasises that candidates should read the Information Bulletin carefully before submitting the form.

Note: After registration concludes, the NTA will distribute exam city information slips, followed by admit cards for Session 1.

What is JEE Main?

JEE Main is held for undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programs, and it also serves as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.