CMAT Registration 2026: Correction Window Opens Today; Details Here

CMAT Correction Window 2026 | Canva

CMAT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to start the application correction session for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, November 26, 2025. Candidates who need to make changes to their previously filed CMAT 2026 application forms can do so on the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. The correctional facility will be available until November 28, 2025.

CMAT Registration 2026: How to make the changes?

Applicants can modify their application form by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After this, check the details carefully, make the required corrections, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: The NTA has not yet announced the CMAT 2026 exam dates. The revised last date to submit the application form was November 24th, 2025, and the revised final fee transaction was November 25, 2025.

Read Also TNTET Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 3

CMAT 2026: Marking scheme

The question paper will be in English only. Aspirants will receive 4 marks for each accurate response, but 1 mark will be deducted for each erroneous answer. Unanswered or unattempt questions will receive no marks.

CMAT 2026: Exam pattern

The NTA will hold the CMAT 2026 as a three-hour computer-based test (CBT). The test will evaluate applicants in key areas such as quantitative technique and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship. The score will be used to determine admission to management courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.

CMAT Registration 2026: Application fees

The CMAT 2026 application cost is ₹2,500 for general male candidates. Applicants must pay ₹1,250 for general female, Gen-EWS, SC, ST, PwD/PwBD, OBC-NCL, and third-gender categories. Payments must be made online.