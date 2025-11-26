TNTET Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 3

TNTET Answer Key 2025 | trb.tn.gov.in

TNTET Answer Key 2025: The Teachers Recruitment Board has issued the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Answer Key 2025. Applicants who took the TNTET can get the answer key from TRB TN's official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNTET Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to click on the required link.

Step 4: Next, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the TNTET answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the TNTET answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the TNTET Answer Key 2025

TNTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window

Along with the answer key, an objection window has been established. The objection window will remain open until December 3, 2025. Aspirants are given directions to submit their objections or representations on the answer key for the Master Question Paper (e.g., Question Number and Options). For any objections, candidates should provide verification from standard books only. TRB will not accept guides/notes or references from the internet.

Read the official notice here

Note: Other forms of representation, such as e-mail, courier, India Post, or in-person applications, will not be considered. Representations made without adequate evidence will not be considered. They will be summarily rejected.

TNTET Exam 2025

TNTET Paper I took place on November 15, 2025, while TNTET Paper II occurred on November 16, 2025. Both tests were administered using an OMR system throughout Tamil Nadu.