AIBE 20 Exam On November 30; BCI Issues Detailed Exam Day Guidelines

AIBE 20 Exam | Image: Canva

The Bar Council of India has released comprehensive exam-day instructions for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20, scheduled for November 30, 2025, emphasising punctuality, verification, and strict adherence to rules.

AIBE 20 Exam Guidelines

-BCI has instructed that no candidate will be permitted entry without his/ her AIBE admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID proof, and no exemption should be given at the entrance.

-The candidates should, therefore, report at 11:30 AM sharp. The Council has, in fact, pointed out that no entry will be permitted after 1:15 PM under any circumstance whatsoever.

-BCI, in order to maintain equality, has permitted only Bare Acts without notes or comments inside the examination hall while strictly banning all kinds of books, notes, gadgets, or electronic devices.

-Mobile phones, digital and smart watches, calculators, handbags, papers, and all electronic equipment have been placed under a total restriction. Any violation will attract disqualification.

-Candidates must use only blue or black ball-point pens to fill their OMR sheets, correctly marking the booklet code and roll number on each sheet, as an error or a pencil mark can get the sheet rejected.

-The Council has announced that candidates with more than 40% disability will get an extra time of 20 minutes per hour after submitting a certified disability document to the invigilator.

-Scribes are allowed only under the revised 2025 guidelines. The candidates have to make arrangements for scribes themselves and should ensure that the scribe's academic qualification is at least two to three years below the minimum eligibility of the examination.

-Those with disabilities other than blindness, cerebral palsy, or both-arm locomotor disability must show a government medical certificate confirming functional limitations in order to avail a scribe.

-BCI has cautioned that the candidature for AIBE 20 is provisional, and if any candidate is found ineligible at any stage, then the candidature will be cancelled.

-The Council has warned that candidates found cheating or resorting to unfair means will be debarred from the examination.