MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced a revised schedule for the MP NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling for admission to MD and MS programmes, allowing candidates additional time to finalise their preferences.

Choice Filling Window Extended

This means Choice Filling and Locking will be open from November 29 to December 1, 2025, allowing candidates three days to edit and lock their college and course preferences through the candidate login portal.

Updated Vacancies Released for Private Colleges

Additionally, on November 26, 2025, DME has released revised vacancies for private medical colleges. Candidates may send objections to the updated vacancies till 2 pm on November 27, after which the final vacancy list will be out on the same day.

First Round Allotment and Reporting Dates

The first round allotment result will be declared on December 4, 2025, and candidates have to report at their allotted colleges for document verification and admission between December 5 and 11, 2025, by 6 PM.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates | Official Notification

Upgradation and Resignation Options

Applicants will be given an opportunity for options up-gradation during the second round of admission from December 5 to 10, 2025. Online resignation or admission cancellation can also be processed during this period, and the seat leaving bond will be applicable in relevant cases.

Editing Choices Requires OTP Verification

The candidates who intend to edit their filled choices must do so through their login portal using OTP verification. Otherwise, the previously locked choices will be considered for allotment. All candidates must compulsorily exercise the upgradation option at the time of admission.