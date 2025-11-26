 BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared At results.deledbihar.in; Get Direct Link Here
BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared At results.deledbihar.in; Get Direct Link Here

BSEB DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board released the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination Result 2025. Candidates can download their scorecards from results.deledbihar.in using their application number and date of birth. The exam was held from August 26 to September 13. Applicants scoring above the cutoff will qualify for the next admission stage.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
BSEB DElEd Result 2025 | Official Website

BSEB DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Result 2025. Thousands of candidates awaiting their qualification status can access the scorecard on the official website, results.deledbihar.in.

In order to access the BSEB DElEd Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal.

How to Download the Scorecard

The Board will release the DElEd JEE scorecard PDF on the result portal, and candidates can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- results.deledbihar.in

Step 2: Click on the DElEd JEE Scorecard link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the scorecard PDF

Step 5: Save or print the file for admission use

The entrance test was held from August 26 to September 13 across multiple centres in Bihar.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Admission

Candidates securing 35% or more (unreserved category) and 30% or more (reserved categories) will qualify for the next stage of the admission process. Those who meet the cutoff will proceed to counselling for seat allotment.

About Bihar DElEd Programme

The Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) is a two-year state-level teacher training programme meant for individuals aspiring to teach classes 1 to 8. Admission to the course is offered exclusively through the BSEB Joint Entrance Examination, and successful candidates will be eligible for admission to participating DElEd colleges across the state.

BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Direct Link

