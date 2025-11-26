 US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas
US: College Student Mauled To Death By 3 Pit Bulls She Was Dog-Sitting In Texas

A 23-year-old University of Texas student, Madison Riley Hull, was killed by three pit bulls she was dog-sitting in Tyler on 21 November. Hull, an experienced animal lover, was found dead in the backyard. Police shot one dog; two others were taken into custody. Her mother expressed shock, noting the dogs "seemed to love her."

Madison Riley Hull

Texas: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old student at the University of Texas at Tyler was killed in a dog attack while taking care of and dog-sitting three pit bulls at a residence in Tyler. The deceased has been identified as Madison Riley Hull. Her mother, Jennifer Hubbel, expressed shock, stating the dogs "seemed to love her." The house owners were out of town at the time of the attack and a neighbour who heard the commotion called emergency services.

Reportedly, she had been taking care of the dogs for several weeks. Hull was found dead in the backyard at around 4:15 pm on 21 November. The responding officer shot and killed one of the pit bulls when it charged, and the other two dogs were taken into custody.

Hull was set to graduate in six months with a bachelor’s degree. She was an experienced dog-sitter and an animal lover.

In a separate incident, a shocking case surfaced from Delhi, where a pit bull attacked a six-year-old boy in the Prem Nagar area. The incident, which took place on Sunday, 23 November, was caught on camera and the disturbing video later appeared online.

The video shows the child playing outside his home when a neighbour’s pit bull suddenly attacked. The child reportedly suffered serious injuries; the dog bit his right ear.

