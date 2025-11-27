Old Clip Of Fire Incident At Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel Resurfaces With False ‘Breaking News’ Claim Amid Hong Kong Fire

PM

A day after a massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong, which killed at least 44 people and left hundreds reportedly missing, several social media users have begun circulating an old video of a fire at Singapore’s Marina Gardens building, an incident that occurred in October this year, while falsely claiming it to be a recent event.

About the Singapore Incident

A fire had broken out on the 55th floor of the Marina Bay Sands hotel on October 28. No injuries were reported. According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the blaze likely originated from welding work being carried out nearby.

Hong Kong Fire Update

Hong Kong witnessed one of its most devastating fire incidents in recent years as flames tore through multiple high-rise apartment blocks in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex.

Firefighters have been struggling to reach residents stranded on upper floors, with the blaze still raging as rescue efforts continue.

Social media has been flooded with horrifying visuals showing the buildings engulfed in flames. People across the world are praying for those who remain trapped on the higher floors.