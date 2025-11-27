 Imran Khan Death Rumours: VIDEO Shows Tight Security Outside Adiala Jail For Kyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi's Visit
The jail authorities clarified that the former Pakistan PM is healthy and he is receiving complete medical attention inside jail. However, the PTI leaders and supporters doubt the claims made by the jail authorities and are demanding to meet him.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | X

Pakistan, November 27: Internet is abuzz with the news of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan being killed inside Adiala jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. The jail authorities clarified that the former Pakistan PM is healthy and he is receiving complete medical attention inside jail. However, the PTI leaders and supporters doubt the claims made by the jail authorities and are demanding to meet him.

A video shared on news agency ANI shows tight security outside the jail ahead of the visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's jail amid rumours about Khan's health. The video shows police personnel in large number outside the jail. The rumours about Imran Khan's health surfaced after his sisters claimed that they were denied access to meet him inside the jail.

There are reports that Afridi said that the PTI lawmakers from both houses of the Parliament and the provincial assembly will hold peaceful protests outside the Islamabad High Court. The protests will be held every Tuesday over the delays in the cases against Imran Khan and his wife.

A news went viral on social media after Afghanistan media reported that the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was killed inside Adiala jail on Wednesday. The internet users flooded social media with the news related to Khan's death. However, there were no official confirmation from the Pakistan government or the jail authorities.

Imran Khan 'Mysteriously' Killed? Afghan Media Claims Ex-Pak PM Murdered In Adiala Jail, No Official...
article-image

However, the jail authorities issued statement and refuted the social media claims of Khan's death inside the jail. The Adiala jail authorities said that Imran Khan had not been moved from the prison and that he is receiving complete medical attention inside the jail. They also said that there was no truth about his transfer from Adiala jail and he is fully healthy.

