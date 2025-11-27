France Debates Defence Chief Fabien Mandon’s ‘Loss of Its Children’ Remark As President Emmanuel Macron Unveils New Voluntary Military Service Plan

French Defence Chief General Fabien Mandon’s remarks spark a national debate as President Macron prepares to launch a new voluntary military service programme | X

Paris, Nov 27: A heated debate erupted in France this week after French Chief of Defence Staff General Fabien Mandon declared that the country must be “ready to accept the loss of its children.”

His remark, made in front of the Congress of Mayors of France, albeit intended to shake the French from their reverie about the security threats looming over Europe, stirred a heated national controversy.

Opposition Slams General for ‘Warmongering’

The opposition, from the left and right wing, pounced on the opportunity to rip General Mandon’s words apart. They accused him of spreading “unbearable warmongering.”

The centrist government spokesperson Maud Brégeon tried to bring calm to the chaos, clarifying that “our children will not go and die in Ukraine” and stressed that France maintains a professional army.

The defence chief, she explained, was only speaking symbolically about France’s young soldiers, “the children of the nation,” who already serve in uniform and are willing to die for France.

General Mandon Defends His Remarks

Despite the clarification, Mandon stood by his statement. Appearing on national television soon after, he said his remarks aimed “to raise awareness and prepare.” The geopolitical environment, he warned, was deteriorating rapidly, and neither France nor its citizens should ignore it.

He pointed to growing threats from Russia and hybrid attacks against European territories, echoing a national strategic review that predicts a possible major conflict by 2030.

Macron Backs Defence Chief at G20 Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron himself came to Mandon’s defence during the G20 summit in South Africa. He declared his “total confidence” in the general.

Macron argued that the statement had been “taken out of context” and used to “spread fear.” France, he said, must resist both “defeatism” and the “prevailing sense of decline.” Instead, he called for renewed unity, a stronger army, and a collective awareness of global risks.

Macron to Announce New Voluntary Military Service Scheme

Just a couple of days after showing his unwavering support to Mandon, today Macron will announce a new “voluntary military service” programme. The scheme marks the end of the existing Universal National Service, a short-term civic programme for teenagers that never gained full momentum nationwide. Instead, the new initiative will target young adults, both men and women, giving them the chance to train alongside the French armed forces.

Programme Will Be Voluntary but More Militarised

Contrary to the obligatory military service, which was abolished in 1997, this programme will be strictly voluntary but “more militarised” than its prototype. Participants will undergo several months of training, learning basic defence skills and supporting military operations if required.

The project will make a modest beginning at first, with around 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers in the first year before it expands into a long-term goal of 50,000 volunteers annually. It will also unfold gradually, given France’s tight defence budget and the logistical demands of housing, equipping, and training recruits.

Participants Likely to Receive Compensation

Official sources suggest participants will receive compensation for their service, while the government will retain other existing voluntary programmes and its overseas equivalent, the “Adapted Military Service.” Together, these initiatives aim to build a broader pool of trained citizens who could potentially be mobilised in case of crisis.

Macron Seeks to Build Civic Cohesion and Resilience

For Macron, this is more than just a defence policy; it is an endeavour to rekindle a sense of civic cohesion and responsibility among French youth. His message to citizens is clear: national resilience depends not only on weapons and soldiers but also on a society that is ready to face hardship in unity.

Europe Reassesses Defence Posture Amid Rising Threats

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European nations have re-evaluated their security doctrines. Finland and Sweden joined NATO; several Central and Northern European countries have already reinstated some form of national service.

France, despite being a nuclear power and with robust military capacities, faces its own hurdles: how to ensure its armed forces are prepared for high-intensity conflict while maintaining its people’s solidarity with national defence.

In a Europe where the threat of conflict hasn’t been this imminent in eight decades, France’s latest approach may soon become a model for other major players of the European Union.