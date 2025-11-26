 Imran Khan 'Mysteriously' Killed? Afghan Media Claims Ex-Pak PM Murdered In Adiala Jail, Pakistan Denies
Afghanistan media on Wednesday claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was killed in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. On Tuesday, thousand of supporters of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also gathered out the jail.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan | File

Rawalpindi: Afghanistan media on Wednesday claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was killed in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Soon netizens started posting on X about Khan's death news. However, Pakistan denied the claim.

On Tuesday, thousand of supporters of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gathered out the jail demanding authorities to reveal information about their leader's health.

Hundreds of security personnel were deployed outside the jail to prevent any untoward incident. According to reports, Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma, and Noreen Niazi and other party leader staged a sit-in protest near the jail.

As per a report by Pakistan daily Dawn, the protest was called off on Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Raja Nasir's request

Meanwhile, in a post PTI's Islamabad unit, shared a video interview of Khan's sister, Alima

"All the families of the martyrs of May 9, October 4, and November 26 will come to Hayatabad at 5 PM, Peshawar. We too, inshallah, will join those families there, and all of you should also go. Recognize them and give them the respect that is their right," Alima could be heard saying in the interview.

