 'Violation Of Several Conventions Governing International Air Travel,' MEA Flags Indian's Detention In China
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Violation Of Several Conventions Governing International Air Travel,' MEA Flags Indian's Detention In China

'Violation Of Several Conventions Governing International Air Travel,' MEA Flags Indian's Detention In China

Reiterating India's consistent stance, the MEA emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, stating, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the detention of an Indian citizen in China has been taken up at the highest level with the Chinese authorities, flagging it as a violation of international norms governing air travel. | X @ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the detention of an Indian citizen in China has been taken up at the highest level with the Chinese authorities, flagging it as a violation of international norms governing air travel.

The MEA statement said, "The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel. The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa-free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries."

The MEA said that these acts by China violate their own regulations of visa-free transit for all countries.

"We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan," the MEA statement said.

FPJ Shorts
'Duniya Rakhun Jooton Ke...': Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid Claims He Cheated On Smriti Mandhana
'Duniya Rakhun Jooton Ke...': Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid Claims He Cheated On Smriti Mandhana
Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody
Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody
'Paise Kam Hain, Shoot Kharab Mat Karo': Groom Loses Control As Kids Crash Into His Wedding Photoshoot; WATCH
'Paise Kam Hain, Shoot Kharab Mat Karo': Groom Loses Control As Kids Crash Into His Wedding Photoshoot; WATCH
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹4.5 Crore For 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Each To Receive ₹25,000 Grant Soon
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹4.5 Crore For 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Each To Receive ₹25,000 Grant Soon
Read Also
Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody
article-image

Reiterating India's consistent stance, the MEA emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, stating, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."

Earlier on Tuesday, China rejected allegations of harassment levelled by Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, and stated that "the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken on her".

Wangjom Thongdok had narrated her "long ordeal" and stated that she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who "mocked and raised questions" over her Indian citizenship and noted that her 18-hour ordeal came to an end with the help of officials from India's missions in Shanghai and Beijing. New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the detention of an Indian citizen in China has been taken up at the highest level with the Chinese authorities, flagging it as a violation of international norms governing air travel.

The MEA statement said, "The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel. The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa-free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries."

Read Also
'Our Constitution-Makers Wanted Our Personal, Democratic Rights Protected’: President Droupadi...
article-image

The MEA said that these acts by China violate their own regulations of visa-free transit for all countries.

"We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan," the MEA statement said.

Reiterating India's consistent stance, the MEA emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, stating, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."

Earlier on Tuesday, China rejected allegations of harassment levelled by Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, and stated that "the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken on her".

Read Also
Safran Opens India's First LEAP Engine MRO In Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Calls It Major Boost To...
article-image

Wangjom Thongdok had narrated her "long ordeal" and stated that she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who "mocked and raised questions" over her Indian citizenship and noted that her 18-hour ordeal came to an end with the help of officials from India's missions in Shanghai and Beijing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Constitution-Makers Wanted Our Personal, Democratic Rights Protected’: President Droupadi...

'Our Constitution-Makers Wanted Our Personal, Democratic Rights Protected’: President Droupadi...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody

Safran Opens India's First LEAP Engine MRO In Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Calls It Major Boost To...

Safran Opens India's First LEAP Engine MRO In Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Calls It Major Boost To...

Constitution Day 2025: Watch Live Streaming Of President Droupadi Murmu's Address To Both Houses Of...

Constitution Day 2025: Watch Live Streaming Of President Droupadi Murmu's Address To Both Houses Of...

SC Gives Final 3-Week Deadline To States, UTs For CCTV Compliance In Police Stations

SC Gives Final 3-Week Deadline To States, UTs For CCTV Compliance In Police Stations