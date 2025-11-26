 Samvidhan Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Releases Translated Version Of Constitution In 9 Languages; Here's The List
President Droupadi Murmu released the translated version of the Constitution in nine languages on Wednesday. On Wednesday, President Murmu addressed both Houses of Parliament. She said that the Constitution is the guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu Releases Translated Version Of Constitution In 9 Languages (Screengrab) | X/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu released the translated version of the Constitution in nine languages on Wednesday, November 26, in commemoration of the Constitution Day. Nepali was among the languages in which the translated version of the Constitution was released during an event held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, now called Samvidhan Sadan.

The languages in which the translated version of the Constitution released are:-

1) Malayalam

2) Marathi

3) Punjabi

4) Bodo

5) Kashmiri

6) Telugu

7) Odia

8) Assamese

9) Nepali

"Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. Constitution is guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.

"Bringing 25 crore people out of poverty is one of the biggest achievements of the country. Women, youth, SC, ST, farmers, middle class, new middle class are strengthening our democratic system," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu's Address:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of both Houses of Parliament were present at the event.

article-image

Earlier in the day, leading the tributes, PM Modi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Constitution's ideals. He said the foresight of the framers continues to inspire the nation's march towards a Viksit Bharat.

Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949.

