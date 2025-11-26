Fact-Check: Is Liquor Banned At All Places In Amritsar? Know Everything About The Holy City Status

X/@shobhitkumar__ |

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday, November 24, accorded towns having three out of five Takhts. These towns are Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, and Sri Anandpur Sahib in Ropar. The sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these specific areas.

However, there is confusion among netizens over whether the alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and tobacco products were banned in the entire Amritsar. It is to be noted that the ban is applicable only within the limits of the old city or 'walled city'. Meanwhile, the sale of liquor and tobacco products is allowed in the remaining parts of Amritsar, except the 'walled city'.

The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a special Assembly session dedicated to the 350th Martyrdom Day of the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Bhagwant Mann's Statement:

BIG NEWS!!



Punjab CM @BhagwantMann has officially declared the areas around three Takhts - Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib & Sri Talwandi Sabo as Holy Places👏🙏



No liquor, meat or non-veg will be allowed within these designated Galiyara zones.



pic.twitter.com/WR3onUtYkd — AAP Ka Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) November 24, 2025

Three Sikh Takhts located in these cities are Sri Akal Takht in the Golden Temple, Amritsar, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur, and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda's Talwandi Sabo.

Mann in an X post said, "Sri Amritsar Sahib (the walled city), Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo) have been granted the status of holy cities.

"The resolution to this effect was passed in a special session held on the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, after which National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Ji paid obeisance at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, and Gurdwara Sri Bhora Sahib, and sought the blessings of Guru Sahib," he added.

An interfaith committee related to all religious institutions will also be formed in these holy cities to tackle issues related to them, reported All India Radio.

Notably, there was a long-pending demand of devotees regarding the ban on these products near the holy shrines located in these areas.