Deepti Chaurasia, Pan Masala Tycoon Kamal Kishor’s Daughter-In-Law, Dies By Suicide At Delhi Home: Reports

Deepti Chaurasia, Daughter-In-Law Of Rajshree And Kamla Pasand's Owner, Dies By Suicide At Delhi Home: Reports | Representative Image

New Delhi: Deepti Chaurasia (40), the daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, owner of Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Pan Masala, allegedly died by suicide at the family's home in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Deepti was married to Arpit Chaurasia in 2010, reported NDTV. On Tuesday afternoon, she was found dead at the family's home in Vasant Vihar.

The couple has a 14-year-old son. Deepti's body was brought to Safdarjung Hospital last night. According to reports, she was found hanging at the Vasant Vihar house. The police also recovered a diary in which she mentions a dispute with her husband.

Meanwhile, Deepti's family alleged that her husband used to beat her. The deceased's brother, Rishabh, said that he had a word with Deepti almost three days ago.

"Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs," Rishabh told the media.

" I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago... I just want justice... My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her," he added.

The police are investigation all the angles in the matter.