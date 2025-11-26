T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything

Hanuman Chalisa | X/ @FrontalForce

The Shree Hanuman Chalisa has made history by becoming the first Indian video to surpass 5 billion views on YouTube. The creators of the 14-year-old devotional video announced that it is now the only Indian upload to reach this milestone. While other popular Indian videos remain under the 2 billion mark, this devotional song stands alone as the most-watched video in the country.

With your unwavering love, devotion, strength, and surrender, #HanumanChalisa becomes India’s only video to cross 5 billion views—an eternal reminder that faith always finds its way, in a noisy world #ShreeHanumanChalisa🙏🏻✨https://t.co/Iho95RlUM2#tseries @TSeries… pic.twitter.com/FvsqXJhJYJ — T-Series (@TSeries) November 25, 2025

T Series' Hanuman Chalisa crosses 5 billion

The video of Shree Hanuman Chalisa was released on May 10, 2011. The song features the late Gulshan Kumar and is sung by vocalist Hariharan with music by Lalit Sen.. The nine-minute bhakti song video is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. T-Series shared the video of Hanuman Chalisa on X and wrote, "With your unwavering love, devotion, strength, and surrender, #HanumanChalisa becomes India's only video to cross 5 billion views—an eternal reminder that faith always finds its way, in a noisy world #ShreeHanumanChalisa🙏🏻✨."

Other highest-viewed songs

The next highest-viewed video is the Punjabi track 'Lehenga' with 1.8 billion views. Apart from them, the other top Indian songs on YouTube include '52 Gaj Ka Daman,' 'Vaaste' 'Lut Gaye,' 'Laung Laachi,' and 'Rowdy Baby.' Other highly viewed tracks include the lyrical versions of 'Dilbar' and 'Daru Badnaam' as well as the classic 'Tunak Tunak Tun.'

Gulshan Kumar- The Cassette King

Gulshan Kumar, also known as the 'Cassette King', dedicated his life to promoting devotional music, and this recording is an important part of his legacy. According to reports, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people listened to this Chalisa as a source of peace and strength in their difficult times.

Why Hanuman Chalisa is dedicated to Lord Hanuman?

The Hanuman Chalisa honours Lord Hanuman as it is a verse that extols his virtues, including his steadfast devotion to Lord Rama, his great power, and his function as a guardian. The work, created by Goswami Tulsidas, honors these qualities and acts as a resource for followers desiring his blessings for bravery, safety, and the power to conquer challenges.