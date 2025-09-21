Exclusive: The World's First AI-Trained Cinematic Avatar Of Hanuman Ji. And Sonu Sood. What's The Connection Between These 2? |

Intellicontent Studios, a next-generation entertainment company leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, recently announced its bold entry into devotional entertainment with Anjaneya – Son of Vayu. The film trailer introduces the world’s first AI-trained photorealistic cinematic avatar of Hanuman Ji, created to inspire and engage audiences through the power of devotion, spirituality, and technology.

Former Twitter India Executive Shantanu Sahajpal and Shaan G, a writer and films marketeer, co-founded Intellicontent Studios in 2024. Combining AI model training, visual effects, and cinematic production, the studio is building India’s first devotional cinematic universe. With a focus on spirituality, devotion, and new-age audience engagement, Intellicontent Studios aims to revolutionise the way Indian Gods are experienced worldwide. The first chapter in this ambitious vision is Anjaneya – Son of Vayu, slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

While more details remain under wraps, Intellicontent Studios is considering collaborating with actor Sonu Sood to lend his voice to bring characters like Anjaneya to life with emotional depth. The studio is also exploring collaborations with top music composers, with names such as Anirudh Ravichander being considered to enrich the cinematic experience with a powerful, contemporary soundscape.

The devotional and spiritual content space in India alone reaches over 500 million consumers, with exponential demand across the diaspora. Globally, spiritual and devotional entertainment continues to grow in scale and impact, while AI-driven content creation is forecasted to exceed $1.3 trillion in impact by 2030 (PwC).

The Free Press Journal interacted with Shantanu Sahajpal, Co-Founder and CEO, Intellicontent Studios, and Shaan G, Co-Founder, Intellicontent Studios, to know more about the movie, Sonu Sood’s involvement, and more. Excerpts:

When you say the first AI-trained cinematic avatar of Hanuman Ji — what exactly do you mean by that?

Shantanu Sahajpal: “We have developed a dedicated AI model, trained on carefully curated cultural, artistic, and anatomical references, to bring Hanuman Ji to life with studio-grade cinematic output. This is unlike generic visualizations taken out of existing AI models, which are mostly like one-off artwork — Anjaneya is an AI-trained avatar that can be consistently recreated across films, short format videos, and experiences. It is the first time that Hanuman Ji has been given such a definitive, AI-powered visual identity.”

Shaan G: “When we say AI-trained cinematic avatar, we basically mean we’ve trained diffusion models to create a photorealistic version of Hanuman Ji. Normally, AI can generate images of characters, but you’ll notice they don’t look consistent — the face might change from one picture to the next. What we’ve done is train the model specifically to create a consistent Hanuman Ji who feels cinematic and lifelike. In technical terms, this is called model training, and it can be done for any character, style, or visual identity.”

Why did you decide to start the devotional cinematic universe with Hanuman Ji?

Shantanu Sahajpal: “Hanuman Ji is the first superhero ever in human history, exactly why we wanted him to be the cornerstone of this Cinematic Universe that we are building. Hanuman Ji is a symbol of strength, devotion, humility, and service — qualities that deeply resonate with audiences across generations. He is loved as a protector and a friend. By beginning with Hanuman Ji, we are grounding this cinematic universe in a character who embodies the core values of devotion, loyalty, and courage that resonate with any spiritual person out there.”

Shaan G: “First, we feel not enough art and storytelling has truly done justice to who Hanuman Ji is — his charisma, his aura, his sheer magical presence. Second, from an execution perspective, Hanuman Ji’s avatar is one of the most challenging to train because of his hybrid anatomy — part vanar, yet also human-like and divine. Capturing that balance while keeping his magical presence intact was no easy task. So we thought: why not begin with the toughest project?!”

What will India’s first devotional cinematic universe involve?

Shantanu Sahajpal: “Our vision is to build an interconnected devotional cinematic universe of Indian Gods — giving a definitive cinematic identity to them by leveraging our AI and advanced VFX abilities. Just like continuity and depth in global cinematic franchises, we believe the devotional audience deserves a universe that connects characters, stories, and experiences — from the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata to the Puranas. This universe will extend beyond films into short-form content, immersive experiences, and digital platforms, making devotion both accessible and aspirational for today’s audiences.”

Shaan G: “The stories we grew up listening to, brought together in one cinematic universe. But not in the old-school way. We’re talking high-octane action, cutting-edge visuals, and storytelling. These ancient tales already have everything — kings who give up their thrones for dharma, epic battles fought for honor, heroes who embody sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery.”

Shaan G and Shantanu Sahajpal |

What do you mean by reimagining devotion?

Shantanu Sahajpal: “When we say reimagining devotion, we mean the intersection of spirituality and new-age technology.For centuries, devotion has been expressed through temples, festivals, rituals, art, and music. Today’s audience spends significant time on screens, watching films, and engaging with content visually. By reimagining devotion, we are making sure that the spiritual values remain unchanged, but the medium of storytelling evolves — so that a young person in Mumbai or New York can feel as inspired and energised watching Anjaneya on screen as someone visiting a temple.”

Shaan G: “Imagine a high-energy trailer of Anjaneya playing on Times Square billboards, with the world watching in awe at the action, the visuals, and the sheer power of our stories. That’s what we mean by reimagining devotion — presenting the same gods and legends we revere.”

Sonu Sood |

What’s the status of getting Sonu Sood as the voice of Hanuman Ji?

Shantanu Sahajpal: “We are in the consideration phase in the process of finalising the voice of Anjaneya. The real-life hero Sonu Sood is, is what’s making us prioritise him in bringing Hanuman Ji’s voice to life. Our goal is to ensure the voice carries the power and compassion that audiences associate with Hanuman Ji.”

Shaan G: “Sonu Sood’s name is definitely at the top of our priority list. We want to collaborate with people whose spirit aligns with the heroic teachings of our gods. So if Hanuman Ji represents strength, loyalty, and service, we’d love to have someone who embodies that in real life give him a voice.”