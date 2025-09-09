Meet The Man Behind The Track Of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Jolly LLB 3 (Exclusive)

Aman Pant with Akshay Kumar |

Jolly LLB 3 is a much-anticipated film that combines the forces of both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. One of the film’s tracks, Bhai Vakeel Hai, has been composed by Aman Pant, an award-winning music composer and scorer, who aptly captures the film’s humor and energy through the song. Developed in collaboration with lyricists Pradhan and Akhil and featuring rapper KD from Haryana alongside Pant himself, the track was crafted in a matter of hours.

Celebrated for his ability to blend modern soundscapes with Indian sensibilities, Pant is best known for his compositions in Dunki (Rajkumar Hirani), Chup, Guns & Gulaabs, and the theme for The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix), Citadel: Honey Bunny, Thank You For Coming, Good Luck Jerry (Janhvi Kapoor), and Janhit Mein Jaari (Nushrratt Bharuccha). Pant has carved a unique niche across films, OTT, and advertising with over 4,000 ad films to his credit.

Upcoming projects include the opening theme for Family Man Season 3, the music and background score for Toaster (Rajkummar Rao), and the score for Netflix’s upcoming show Single Papa starring Kunal Khemu. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, he takes us through the process behind creating some of these tracks, his journey and much more. Excerpts:

Q. How did you create this track, which captured both the film’s humor and energy?

A. The day I created this track, I reached the studio very early, around 7:30 am, which is unlike my schedule because I usually go to the studio at around 2 pm. And yes, that day I did some meditation, and then after reaching the studio, I created this track. Sometimes, when you take out some silent time or meditation, it helps you a lot as an artist because then certain energies come to you. This is my personal feeling. Maybe God gave me the idea during that silent period. I always believe that creativity is something which you can't create by yourself.

Aman Pant |

Q. What went behind creating the track for The Great Indian Kapil Show?

A. They were struggling with the track because it was difficult for them to visualize what it should be like, because The Kapil Sharma Show had an image earlier with other TV channels, but now he was coming on Netflix, which is available in over 190 countries, so it had to have that global approach also. But at the same time, Kapil's persona, which has a sense of Punjabi-ness, should also be there. This is something which I figured out, and I ended up composing a melody whose core vibe was Punjabi. And then I started arranging it in a jazz manner, like with jazz chord progressions, instrumentations, and all that.

Q. Your Bollywood journey: Difficult? Easy? Take us through some examples or learnings which could in turn help others too.

A. I don’t know about Bollywood, but I was making music. I started my career in 2008 in Delhi by making music for ads, and that's how I moved to Mumbai in 2013. I was always making music and never felt any kind of struggle. Throughout, I was learning different things, different experiences, meeting different people, and working on ads. While doing ads, you get to associate with different filmmakers. So I think I was fortunate to get into ads, through which I got to work with various people. I personally feel it is very important to work rather than thinking what you are working for, whether it is a small or big thing, because every project coming your way teaches you something, and it is very important as an artist to learn new things and move ahead rather than just stopping at one point and waiting for something big to happen. So I think the advice to all the newcomers and the young people would be that don't stop at a place, just keep moving. Whether your speed is slow or fast, everybody has their own speed and destination. But the main thing is keep moving, don't stop.