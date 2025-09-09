 Ek Tha Raja, The Documentary On 8 Warrior Kings Who You've Never Heard Of
Ek Tha Raja, The Documentary On 8 Warrior Kings Who You've Never Heard Of

Ek Tha Raja is about figures who often slip through the cracks of mainstream history, but their defiance, resilience, and vision shaped the destiny of our land

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Akul Tripathi |

Akul Tripathi is the creative force behind Ek Tha Raja with Akul Tripathi – Bharat ke Rakshak, the new historical docu-series that recently premiered on Discovery. A renowned storyteller and filmmaker, his new series explores the journeys of unsung heroes. However, he’s had quite a journey in the creative space, being an actor in the famous Neena Gupta TV serial Saans (1998-1999) and the COO of DocuBay and head of content and programming for EPIC Channel previously. Excerpts from our interview: 

Q. Tell us about the show, Ek Tha Raja with Akul Tripathi – Bharat ke Rakshak.

A. Ek Tha Raja is history with fire in its veins. It brings alive the stories of eight warrior kings and queens who defended Bharat against foreign invaders. These are figures who often slip through the cracks of mainstream history, but their defiance, resilience, and vision shaped the destiny of our land. The show doesn’t just recount dates and battles; it immerses the audience in their choices, their struggles, and the values they stood for.

A still from the documentary

A still from the documentary |

Q. How did you get associated with this project?

A. I’ve been telling stories of history and culture for years, both behind and in front of the camera. When Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to create a series on Indian history, we connected on the vision immediately. They wanted authenticity with drama; I wanted forgotten heroes to be remembered. That alignment led to Ek Tha Raja.

Q. How did the transition to independent work happen, and isn’t it tough?

A. It happened quite naturally. After the years in corporate media, I wanted the freedom to pursue stories close to my heart. Independent work is definitely tougher; there’s no safety net, but the creative freedom makes up for it. Independent work means sleepless nights and no safety nets, but it also means I can swear first loyalty and focus all my energies to the story at hand. That’s worth everything.

Q. What are the challenges of doing historical content?

A. The biggest challenge is responsibility. You’re working with memory, pride, and identity. History is a double-edged sword. One slip and you’re either boring or inaccurate. The challenge is to stay honest to the facts but still make audiences feel like they’re inside the battlefield, smelling the sweat, hearing the swords clash. That’s the fine line — and the thrill. Facts must be accurate, yet the storytelling must be gripping enough for today’s audiences. Striking that balance — between the archive and the emotion — is where the real work lies.

A still from the documentary

A still from the documentary |

Q. You were an actor in Saans?

A. Yes, once upon a time! It was one of my earliest experiences in the world of storytelling. Acting taught, and continues to teach me how a pause can carry more weight than a paragraph. That training sneaks into everything I do now — especially when I narrate stories where emotion matters as much as information.

Read Also
From YRF, Dharmatic To Red Chillies: How 25 Screenwriters Pitched Their Original Web Series Idea To...
article-image

Q. How was the DocuBay experience?

A. DocuBay was like building a ship while sailing it. It was India’s first global documentary streaming platform, and seeing it connect audiences with factual stories worldwide was incredibly satisfying. 

Q. Tell us about your future projects.

A. Right now, my focus is on continuing the journey that Ek Tha Raja has started. There are so many more stories waiting to be told - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from folklore to forgotten battles. Some will be series, some films, maybe even podcasts. My only criteria is that they must be stories that move people and make them look at history, and themselves, a little differently. 

