From YRF, Dharmatic To Red Chillies: How 25 Screenwriters Pitched Their Original Web Series Idea To Nearly 40 Producers (Exclusive) |

Imagine a speed dating format—but for scripts. The Screenwriters Association (SWA) recently concluded the fourth edition of its Pitch Fest, where 25 shortlisted screenwriters—out of over 600 entries—got the opportunity to pitch their web series to nearly 40 leading producers, studios, and streaming platforms.

The highly curated gathering saw the mighty movers and shakers of the industry in attendance—from Aditya Chopra-led Yash Raj Films, Karan Johar's Dharmatic, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby, to Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Apart from these, the other top production houses included Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Sikhya Entertainment, Applause Entertainment, TVF, Banijay Asia, and even the streaming platform Sony LIV.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Andolan Films) called the Pitch Fest a "phenomenal initiative" and said, "I think putting writers—who are not normally the most easygoing people when it comes to speaking and pitching themselves—it takes a lot for a writer to actually go out there and put themselves out there, so hats off to the writers for even doing it in the first place."

Lauding the SWA, Motwane said it was commendable that the writers got to meet 40 of the biggest names in the industry over two days. "It's simply amazing. I'm so happy that they're doing it, I'm so happy that writers are actually out there, putting themselves out there—very brave of them."

Saharsh Gupta of Red Chillies Entertainment, which is currently awaiting the release of Aryan Khan's upcoming Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, said the production house came to look out for new writers, for whom it might sometimes be slightly difficult to reach out to them.

The SWA Script Lab and Pitch Fest 2025 had 612 entries, with 25 shortlisted scripts.

"On a platform like this, we get to meet such people—new voices. And right now, when there is really a dearth of good talent in our industry, I think such platforms help us in reaching out to emerging talent," Gupta added.

Biswapati Sarkar (Posham Pa Pictures) said, "It's always heartening to meet the writers and hear what they are developing—especially young writers—and finding such good writers in such a small amount of time, that’s a rarity. I actively look forward to this event every year for the past three years now, and this year has been amazing as well."

Beyond the format, the event’s true highlight was the exchange of ideas—writers gaining visibility and confidence, and producers discovering fresh voices and perspectives—which was also observed by Pooja Vyas of Matrix India Entertainment.

"I'm glad to be a part of it, and the stories I've heard so far are very fresh, very nice in nature, and very commercial at the same time. It's not just one specific genre—it’s spread across many genres, which is really nice. We really hope to convert something this year," Vyas concluded.