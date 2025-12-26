Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Host Riteish Deshmukh Teases Fans 'Destiny's Game Shall Change'; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 | Colors Marathi

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is almost here, and host Riteish Deshmukh has unveiled an exciting new promo for the upcoming season. Teasing fans, he declares, "The door will open, and destiny’s game shall change!"

Revealing details about the new season, Riteish says it will test contestants’ luck, courage, and nerve. Building anticipation, he adds, "When fans get attached, they don’t let go… and when I give my word, I never step back." The tagline for Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has been confirmed as "The door will open & destiny’s game shall change!"

The promo opens with Riteish’s powerful dialogue delivery, followed by visuals of hundreds of doors surrounding him, hinting at unexpected twists and turns awaiting contestants at every knock.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will premiere on January 11, 2025 only on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar at 8 pm. Colors Marathi announced, "This year's game will shock everyone, Bigg Boss will open the door of Marathi, change the game of fate! 😉✨ 'Bigg Boss Marathi' from 11 January every night at 8 PM. Only on Colors Marathi and @jiohotstar."

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Theme

The new season of Bigg Boss Marathi hints at a "Heaven and Hell" theme. There might be a mix of celebrity and commoner contestants in the show. Donning the lavender kurta and a white dhoti, Riteish said, "Keep your doors open… I’m coming! We rocked the last season, this season we are going to kill it! Are you ready? (sic)"

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Contestants

The contestant list of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 are yet to be revealed. But, as per OTT Play's report, actor Sanket Pathak, Shreya Budge, Sonali Raut, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar, Akash Nalawade, and Vinayak Mali are rumoured to enter the house.