Nobody 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Bob Odenkirk's Action Film Online?

Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2. The audience adored his role as the quiet father who becomes an assassin in the first film, which resulted in the sequel that hit theaters on August 15, 2025. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Nobody 2: Theme

The action thriller film explores themes of identity, focusing on Hutch Mansell as he grapples with the contrast between his past and his current life as a family man. It delves into themes of redemption and the inherent struggle to escape one's violent nature. The film is available to watch in both English and Hindi. You can find it on Amazon Prime Video, but it is only available for rental.

Four Favorites with Nobody 2 stars Bob Odenkirk, Sharon Stone, RZA, Colin Hanks, composer Dominic Lewis, co-writer Derek Kolstad, and director Timo Tjahjanto 💥



Nobody 2 opens in theaters August 15 via Universal Pictures. pic.twitter.com/1chHWjANPE — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 14, 2025

What is Nobody 2 all about?

In Nobody 2, ex-assassin Hutch Mansell aims to bond with his family by bringing them to a nostalgic waterpark vacation, but his history resurfaces when his son faces trouble with local bullies, dragging Hutch back into his brutal life of Russian mob debts and corrupt authorities. He must confront a ruthless crime leader (Sharon Stone) and her henchmen to safeguard his family, creating a clash between his suburban dad image and the lethal "Nobody" he sought to escape.

Cast and characters

The film features Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell, John Ortiz as Wyatt Martin, RZA as Harry Mansell, Colin Hanks as Abel, Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell, Sharon Stone as Lendina, Colin Salmon as "the Barber", Gage Munroe as Brady Mansell, Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell, Jacob Blair as Dann, a deputy sheriff, and Daniel Bernhardt as Kartoush, among others.

The movie is directed by Timo Tjahjanto. Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin has written the screenplay. It is produced by Kelly McCormick, Braden Aftergood, Marc Provissiero, Bob Odenkirk, and David Leitch under the banner of 87North Productions and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.