Bahubali The Epic On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About SS Rajamouli’s Saga Starring Prabhas And Rana Daggubati

After the decade of release of Bahubali: The Beginning, the legendary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli's film, reshaped Indian Cinema. Now, he has found a new way to bring the saga back into the spotlight. With The Bahubali: The Epic, the filmmaker has combined both movies into one sweeping narrative, offering fans a fresh way to experience the tale of Mahishmati and Dev Sena.

About Bahubali The Epic: Streaming details

The film is now streaming on the auspicious occasion of Christmas on Netflix, a streaming giant. SS Rajamouli's ambitious reimagining, titled Baahubali: The Epic, first hit theatres on October 31, 2025, with a runtime of 225 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films. The film blends fantasy with core themes inspired by the ancient Indian epics, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

Plot overview

Baahubali: The Epic is a merged, restructured edition of SS Rajamouli's two-part tale, narrating the journey of Sivudu (Mahendra Baahubali), a tribal individual who learns he is the offspring of the esteemed prince Amarendra Baahubali. He sets out on a mission to avenge his father's treachery and usurpation by his evil uncle, Bhallaladeva, aiming to regain the throne of the Mahishmati kingdom and fulfill long-held prophecies and family traditions.

Cast and characters

The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Sathyaraj as Karikala Kattappa Nadaar, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika, Subbaraju as Kumara Varma, Nassar as Bijjaladeva, Rohini Molleti as Sanga, Tanikella Bharani as Swami, Rakesh Varre as Sethupathi, and Teja Kakumanu as Saketudu, among others. The film is written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni has produced the film.