OTT Releases This Week: From Bahubali- The Epic To Nobody 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | December 26, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Baahubali: The Epic is a merged, restructured edition of SS Rajamouli's two-part tale, narrating the journey of Mahendra Baahubali, a tribal individual who learns he is the offspring of the esteemed prince Amarendra Baahubali. It is streaming on Netflix
Together is a supernatural horror film that revolves around a young woman named Millie Wilson who decides to move with her boyfriend to the countryside after getting a job in an elementary school. However, what happens when they start experiencing abnormal activities? It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2. The film revolves around an ex-assassin, Hutch Mansell, who aims to bond with his family by bringing them to a nostalgic waterpark vacation, but his history resurfaces when his son faces trouble with local bullies. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama that centres on a formidable politician who becomes dangerously obsessed with actress Adaa after she rejects him. It is streaming on ZEE5
Revolver Rita centres around a regular woman in Pondicherry whose peaceful existence spirals into turmoil when her family unintentionally kills a famous gangster in their house. It is streaming on Netflix
Netflix
The Duffer Brothers' popular science fiction show, Stranger Things, is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is streaming on Netflix
Netflix
Thanks For Reading!