Richa Chadha : 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | December 24, 2025
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is known for her versatility. The actress has turned 39 on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online:
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama series which is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the series, Richa played the role of Lajwanti, a courtesan who falls in love with Zorawar, the Nawab of Lahore, played by Adhyayan Suman, and sacrifices her life for him. It is available on Netflix
Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti? is a legal drama in which the actress played the role of a utopian and fervent lawyer, Hiral Gandhi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Fukrey is a comedy thriller film in which she played the role of Bholi Punjaban. It is available on Netflix
Sarbjit is a biographical film which was released in 2016. In the film, the actress played the role of Sarabjit Singh Attwal's (Randeep Hooda) wife, Sukhpreet Kaur. It is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video
Gangs of Wasseypur is a dark comedy crime drama in which the actress essayed the role of Sardar Khan's (Manoj Bajpayee) first wife, Nagma Khatoon. It is available on YouTube
Masaan was released in 2015 in which she played the role of a trainer at a coaching computer center, Devi Pathak, who gets caught having sex when police raids the hotel. It is available on JioHotstar
Love Sonia was released in 2018, in which the actress portrayed the character of Madhuri, who gets trapped in sex trade. It is available on JioHotstar
